I have seen and talked with many who are excited for the warmer weather to come. The wintertime certainly has been a challenge with all the things going on around the area, the state and globally. Some warmer weather is certainly what we could use now.
The winter sports seasons are wrapping up fast. We had one of our wrestlers, Dalton Wilson, placed 6th at the state wrestling tournament. Our girl’s hockey team had an exciting finish to their season as well as they fell 4 overtimes short of making it to the state tournament. The girls’ basketball team had a tough opponent in the first round of the playoffs, with facing Norwood Young America. They fought hard right to the end as they were defeated. Last, but not least, the boys’ basketball team had an exciting open round playoff win against Sibley East on Tuesday and will now face Belle Plain in the second round.
Our students have been working hard to get to this time to finally see the light at the end of the 2021-22 school year. This spring looks to be a busy time as well for staff and students as the spring activities are getting ready to start and staff are working hard to get students prepared for the upcoming MCA testing cycle starting in April.
Our students and staff have been putting in an unprecedented amount of time to make up for the lost time from the past two years. If you get a chance when you see any student or staff member, please say "Hi" and thank them for their hard work and commitment to excellence. They remind me of an old saying; my college football coach, John Gagliardi from St. John’s University, always talked about it when he referenced the team and the people involved in the program.
He would say, “They are ordinary people doing ordinary things extraordinarily well”. That is what I am reminded of as I walk through our building and see staff and students at work.
As I close this month’s column out, enjoy the change of season and look at our students with the frame of mind of enjoying how much they all have grown this school year. Spring is a time of seeding and growth, and we planted the seeds last fall and now we get to appreciate and see the growth.
Have a great day Le Sueur and Henderson and enjoy the change over to daylight savings this weekend. We are springing forward.
Jim Wagner is the Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools superintendent.