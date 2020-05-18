To the editor:
For 36 years the Le Sueur Food Shelf (LSFS) has been providing food for people in need. Never have we seen the need for food like we have in the last two months. The coronavirus pandemic has touched every part of our community, and indeed the entire world. It has rapidly changed how we go about our daily lives. And while it has been devastating, it has also put on full display the greatness of the human spirit.
We write today to communicate our sincere thanks to the countless, and in many cases anonymous, donors who have contributed food, dollars, and valuable time in helping to see that no one in our community goes hungry. The list of donors and volunteers would be too long to publish, but you know who you are.
Each day we hear news of the ongoing struggle in the global and local economy and job losses that impact people, near to home and far away. Just this week we learned of the first death of an individual here in Le Sueur County due to COVID-19. The lives of the family and loved ones of that individual are impacted in ways we cannot begin to comprehend. Everyone needs food to survive.
Since the pandemic began in early March, the demand for food has more than doubled. Amazingly, the response from donors has kept pace, and we continue to be able to offer help to all who are in need.
Special thanks go to the Kolden family and staff at Kolden Funeral Home for allowing us to use their east entry (under the canopy) for intake, facilitating a means for us to do intake and keep clients and our volunteer staff safe. Digital images are taken of the intake form at Kolden’s. Those images are transmitted by smartphone to the distribution site, located at 427 S. Fifth St. in Le Sueur, where LSFS volunteers load food into client vehicles. It is a seamless and safe means of serving all in need. We are open every Tuesday and Thursday from 2-3:30 p.m. (2-5 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month) serving clients in the local area. If you or someone you know needs food, please come, the LSFS is here to help those in need.
Finally, we again thank you for your generous support of the 2020 March Campaign - a program of Minnesota FoodShare and the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign was extended through April this year. We received an unprecedented total of 3,243 pounds of food and $39,247! To that, we can only say, “Thank you, for your generosity in time of need!”
Le Sueur Food Shelf Board of Directors:
Pastor Carl Bruihler, Chair; Gaylon Moody, President; Ken Kiemele, Treasurer; Cindy Braun, Financial Secretary; Lois Wacker; Lisa Reiter; Maribeth Feeney; Dale Flo; Laurie Flaspeter; Ann Johnson