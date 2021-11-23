Are you looking for a way to make a difference in our community? Do you feel like you could help support the mission of United Fund of Le Sueur with your own talents? Volunteer to join the UFLS Board of Directors!
Yes, our board members are all volunteers. We serve three-year terms, beginning in January, although most board members serve multiple terms once they get involved. Why is that? At the closing of our online annual giving campaign kickoff, our board members were asked that question. Here are some of their responses.
• Serving on this board gives me the opportunity to give back to the community that we live in and that we love living in.
• This is very rewarding work and that’s what keeps me there.
• I love the teamwork and enjoy working with these board members.
• We can support many local organizations and many worthy projects as one big team.
• What I’ve seen with this group is that they try really hard to share the money across all ages for all different purposes.
• When I joined the board, I realized that my family was actually benefitting from the activities supported by UFLS – like Book Buddies - and I was glad to be part of that work.
• This is a fun group to work with and I love being part of an organization that supports so many local causes and touches so many lives.
To be honest, board members are asked to volunteer way more time than attending seven meetings a year! We have several subcommittees that work outside of the meetings to assure that our work gets done. While the most rewarding work of the UFLS Board is deciding which projects and programs to support, we also work hard to raise the funds from our community and local businesses.
Planning for our giving campaign begins in June and eventually involves the entire board. Each year, board members design and carry out the campaign. This year’s campaign kicked off on Facebook last week, and goes on until we reach our goal.
We are looking for new board members to join us in January. Our current team is a good mix of members, some with a long history with the organization, some with one or two terms in, and some with fresh eyes. We appreciate the variety of perspectives they bring to our work.
We are seeking a few new members, people who are committed to the betterment of Le Sueur, who will make the time to do this work, and who will serve as advocates in the community for United Fund. If you are interested in joining the United Fund of Le Sueur’s Board, we would welcome you! Please contact us by email at unitedfundofesueur@gmail.com.