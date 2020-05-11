Being that we’re in the last month of the school year, it’s nice to reflect upon some of the great accomplishments that have happened for TCU Community Education and the TCU School District. Even though in our current status of distance learning for students in the state and across the country, TCU Community Education is still here providing services to our communities and families. Here’s some reflections from this past year.
As stated in my 2019 article, the TCU Community Education Department was looking to expand services for our earliest learners. Thanks to you, our TCU voters for approving the bond referendum, we were able to do just that. With the additional spaces, we accomplished our goals set forth by the District and in response to identified need to provide five-day preschool for children preparing to enter Kindergarten the following year. To coincide with that, we developed our wrap-around (WRAP) child care program in each community. For our first year, we had over 30 preschool aged students utilizing our WRAP program before and/or after school. We’re excited to continue to offer those in the future.
For the first time, we offered a new Little Titans Preschool Open House in February for families to come in to pre-register for the upcoming preschool year, tour the facilities, sign-up for WRAP along with asking questions of our staff. By the end of the evening, we registered nearly 90 kiddos! And we can’t forget about TCU Community Education having the first opportunity to bring in new programs for the Performing Arts Center (PAC). Just in time for the holidays, all our K-6 students throughout the district were brought to the PAC for the ballet version of The Nutcracker. Including our community show that evening, we had over 1,100 spectators enjoy the performances!
So now with everything going on with pandemic, programming has changed for us, just like every other school district and community serving organization. Programs, classes, and other activities have been canceled, rescheduled or even postponed for the time being, but we’re still here providing services and we’ll adjust as we go. Our Little Titans Preschool staff have been providing distance learning for our earliest learners and knocking it out of the park. It’s amazing to see the amount of participation and results we’re seeing from these kiddos! And our KidZone child care staff per the Governor’s Orders have been providing care to our Emergency Tier 1 families, and we couldn’t be more proud to be of service.
Check out our Facebook page or go to our website (www.tcu2905.us) as we’ve been offering a variety of classes remotely such as exercise classes! We’ll keep updating for any program changes for the summer.
As always, the TCU community has been there for us and we’ll continue to be there for you. Once we’re able to come back together, I can assure you that the TCU School District and TCU Community Education Department will be there in bringing our communities back together.