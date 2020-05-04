We're sharing some important tips for farmers to stay healthy and keep their operations going.
Talking Points
• Spring planting is always a busy time for farmers; and a worldwide pandemic only amplifies the stress and uncertainty that accompanies the season
• Planting season means long hours and lots of unknowns for area farmers. And while farmers are maintaining their equipment, it's critical they also you take care of their health. Now more than ever we need all our farmers and their families to stay well
Social Distancing
• Practice social distancing; at home, in the shed and out in the field
• Make sure you ride single in your cab, and stay six feet away from your team whenever possible
• Practice social distancing when taking deliveries
Keep Yourself and Your Equipment Clean
• Keep sanitizing supplies handy and wash your hands frequently, especially before and after meals, repairs and activities with other people
• Limit non-essential visitors to your farm
• Use technology to communicate as much as possible. Text work plans to employees instead of holding morning meetings in the shed or at the kitchen table. Use a phone or tablet to take a picture of a broken part and send it to the dealer. Call ahead to make sure parts are in stock and ask the dealer to place the part outside the door
• Clean and sanitize shared equipment after each use
• Wipe down doorknobs, steering wheels, radio knobs, grab handles, fuel tank covers and other surfaces people might touch
Have a Plan In Case You Get Sick
• Make sure you have a written contingency plan in case you, a family member or one of your workers becomes sick, and share that plan with the people involved
If You Need Help, Talk to Someone
• Farmers are the backbone of our community and our region. Many days, especially during long hours of planting season, the stress of being a farmer in these times can become almost too much. That's why it's important farmers know they've got someone they can talk to
• The Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 833-600-2670
• It's free and confidential