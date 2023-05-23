In the final days of session, Republicans struck a deal to provide an additional $300 million to address Minnesota’s nursing home crisis. The agreement will include direct grants, facility rate increases, and a workforce incentive fund that adds up to about $1.1 million for every nursing home in the state. These new funds are in addition to the $100 million in loans available in the Human Services bill passed last week.

Reach Sen. Rich Draheim at Sen.Rich.Draheim@Senate.mn or 651-296-5558. Follow him at www.facebook.com/SenatorRichDraheim

