William Arthur Bill Rutherford

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of William (Bill) Arthur Rutherford on October 7th, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born on December 1st, 1956 to Laura and Eugene Rutherford.
He graduated from Le Sueur High school in 1975. He graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Industrial Engineering.
Bill was a loving, caring and wonderful brother, son, uncle and friend. He enjoyed being with family, playing games, barbecuing or just spending time together. He loved taking long walks in nature and riding his bike for hours. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it.
While Bill’s family is shocked by his death, they are thankful for his life. He always had a smile on his face and had the best sense of humor that everyone loved and appreciated.
Bill is survived by his siblings; Robert (Joyce), Linda (Obaid), Joel (Carol), Thomas, Timothy (Lane) and his niece and nephews; Natasha (Yousaf), Daanish (Yas), Justin, Adam, Tony and Trace.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald.
A private service has already been held with close family members. We only ask that you pray for Bill that he may rest in peace.
