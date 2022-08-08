Wayne Frederick Braun

LE CENTER — Wayne Frederick Braun, age 84 of Le Center died on August 6, 2022 at the Ridgeview Le Sueur Nursing and Rehab Center in Le Sueur. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12 from 9am-11am at the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. Funeral service will follow at 11am also at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Dresselville Cemetery in rural Le Sueur. Military Honors will be provided by the Le Center area Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

