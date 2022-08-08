LE CENTER — Wayne Frederick Braun, age 84 of Le Center died on August 6, 2022 at the Ridgeview Le Sueur Nursing and Rehab Center in Le Sueur. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12 from 9am-11am at the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. Funeral service will follow at 11am also at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Dresselville Cemetery in rural Le Sueur. Military Honors will be provided by the Le Center area Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Wayne was born on April 12, 1938 to Alba and Elizabeth (Rinkle) Braun on the family farm in Le Sueur County. He was a graduate of the Le Sueur High School and was drafted into the United States Army. Wayne was united in marriage to Diane Quast on May 9, 1964 at the Waterville Methodist Church. Wayne owned and operated Country Corral. He was an avid outdoorsman fishing, hunting, target shooting, taught gun training, enjoyed history- Civil war history, learning Native American history, and coffee every morning with friends.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Diane Braun of Le Center; daughter, Melody Miller of Shakopee; grandson, Connor Miller; sister, Karen (Wesley) Quick of St. Peter; nieces, nephews and friends.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center 507-357-6116.
