LE SUEUR — Theresa J. Doherty, age 82 of Le Sueur passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at French Meadow in Le Sueur, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 10:30 a.m. St. Anne's Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 beginning with a 3:45 C.C.W. Rosary and concluding at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. ~ 10:00 a.m. followed by a procession to church for the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Sueur, MN. Lunch after burial at St. Anne's School in Le Sueur. Fr. Chris Shofner will officiate the services.
Theresa was born on February 3, 1941 to James Johnson and Rose Weller Johnson in Hibbing, Minnesota. She graduated from Stanbrook High School in Duluth. After one year of Hibbing Jr. College, she entered the Convent of St. Scholastica College where she became a Benedictine Nun and completed college. She taught in various Catholic Schools before leaving the Benedictine Community before moving to Le Sueur in 1971. She met Richard Doherty after coming on April 15, 1972, the later married on August 22, 1972. Theresa had a long career teaching at St. Anne's in Le Sueur for nearly 35 years.
Theresa enjoyed tennis, ice skating in the winter, driving to St. John's Football games and fast pitch softball in Mankato with Dick. She was an expert artist with watercolor paintings. She also enjoyed music and was a member of the Notables in Le Sueur as well as St. Anne's Church Choir.
She is survived by her husband, Richard, Siblings; Dorothy Hanson of Florida, James "Jim" Johnson of Duluth, MN, Steve (April) Johnson of Duluth, MN and Rose B. Johnson of Le Sueur.
She is preceded by her parents, and two nephews. Memorials preferred to St. Anne's School, 503 N. 4th St, Le Sueur, MN 56058
