Theresa J. Doherty

LE SUEUR — Theresa J. Doherty, age 82 of Le Sueur passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at French Meadow in Le Sueur, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 10:30 a.m. St. Anne's Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 beginning with a 3:45 C.C.W. Rosary and concluding at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. ~ 10:00 a.m. followed by a procession to church for the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Sueur, MN. Lunch after burial at St. Anne's School in Le Sueur. Fr. Chris Shofner will officiate the services.

