Shari Quast

WATERVILLE — SHARI RAE QUAST, age 78, of Waterville passed away from complications of COPD and lung cancer on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Traditions of Waterville, surrounded by her family.

Service information

Apr 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, April 14, 2023
2:30PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
506 Common Street
Waterville, MN 56096
Apr 14
Visitation
Friday, April 14, 2023
1:30PM-2:30PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
506 Common Street
Waterville, MN 56096
