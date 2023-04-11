Shari Quast

WATERVILLE — SHARI RAE QUAST, age 78, of Waterville passed away from complications of COPD and lung cancer on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Traditions of Waterville, surrounded by her family.
Born on December 28, 1944, she was the daughter of Raymond and Delores (Keogh) Smith. She received her education at St. Mary Parochial School and graduated from McKinley High School in Le Center with the class of 1962. On October 9, 1965, Shari was united in marriage to Derold Quast at St. Mary Catholic Church in Le Center. Together they had two children and later divorced.
Shari worked at ADC in St. Peter, Green Giant in Montgomery, Sportsmen's Lounge/Villager in Waterville, EF Johnson Company, Brown Printing and Itron. She was very proud to be 100% Irish. Shari enjoyed playing bingo and cards and going on trips to the casino. She had the gift of gab. Shari was a loving mother and grandmother and cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Shari is survived by her children: Jeff (Carol) Quast of Waseca, and Heidi (Chris) Tracy of Waterville; grandchildren: Kyle Quast of Maple Grove, Hannah (Eddie) Schmit of Albertville, Mya Tray and Deegan Tracy both of Waterville; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:30 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville with Fr. John Powers as Celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Le Center. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.