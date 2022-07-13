LE CENTER — Roger Frank Goettl, age 88, of Le Center passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Carriage House in Le Center. Visitation will be held Monday, July 18 from 4pm- 8pm at the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at 10am with Fr. Michael Barsness and Fr. Mike Krenik officiating, with visitation one hour prior at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Le Center. Military honors will be provided by the Le Center Area Veterans Honor Guard.
Roger was born on November 21, 1933 in Mankato to Louis and Marie (Hartwig) Goettl. He served in the United States Army from 1954-1956 upon his return home he started farming. Roger was united in marriage to Sandra Judith Smith on June 4, 1957 in Mankato. He was a member of the Le Center American Legion and KC's. He enjoyed farming, carpentry, gardening, tinkering around the shop and scratch offs.
Roger is survived by his children, Scott (Sue) Goettl of Burnsville, Catherine (Steve) Thielbar of Faribault, Gregory (Teresa) Goettl of Le Center, Lisa (Chuck) Holicky of Kilkenny, and Tammy Goettl of Lakeville; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Adeline Sieburg of Mankato, Cletus (Elaine) Goettl of Mankato, Louis (Donna) of Eagle Lake, and Richard Goettl of Mankato; brother-in-law, Marlyn Denn of Waseca.
Roger is preceded in death by is wife, Sandra Goettl; his parents; siblings, Lorraine (Jerry) Frederick, Bernard (Delores) Goettl, Elaine (Francis) Swieger, Wilfred (LaVonne) Goettl, Mary Lou Denn and Julian (Mary) Goettl; brother-in-law, Curt Sieburg; sister-in-law, Phyllis Goettl.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.lcfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Goettl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.