BRUNSWICK, WI — Rodney J. Robinson, 73, of Slater, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Brunswick Nursing & Rehab Center in Brunswick.
Born May 13, 1949 in St. Peter, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Harold W. and Agnes Thomason Robinson. On May 3, 1969 in Haughton, Louisiana, he married Juanita Mathis,and she survives of the home.
Also surviving are a son, Doug Robinson of Peoria, Illinois; a daughter Penny Robinson Landrigan of Arlington, Virginia; five grandchildren; and three sisters, Arlene Robinson of Mankato, Minnesota, Susie Jacobson of Le Sueur, Minnesota, and Sandee Swanton of Hancock, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
Mr. Robinson was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and a graduate of the Dunwoody Technical School in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a Machinist degree. He worked for several years as a tool and die maker, and later dealt in antiques and collectables until his retirement. He and his wife moved to Slater in 2012 from Columbia.
