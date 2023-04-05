Robert Lee Selly

LE CENTER — Robert Lee Selly, age 86, of Le Center, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Horizon Place in Le Center. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 4pm-7pm at the Le Center Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 14 at 11am at St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry with visitation 10am-11am also at the church. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Henry Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Selly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments