LE CENTER — Robert Lee Selly, age 86, of Le Center, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Horizon Place in Le Center. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 4pm-7pm at the Le Center Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 14 at 11am at St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry with visitation 10am-11am also at the church. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Henry Cemetery.
Robert was born on September 21, 1936 at home in Sharon Township to Lee and Mame (Garvin) Selly. He was a graduate of McKinley High School in Le Center. Robert was united in marriage to Eileen McCullough on February 16, 1957 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Shieldsville. He owned and operated Selly Construction in Le Center. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, auctions, socializing with friends and family and known for his infectious laugh, smile and his beautiful hair.
Robert is survived by his wife, Eileen Selly of Le Center; Marilee Selly of Le Center, Jerry "Jiver" (Ann) Selly of St. Henry, Jane (Todd) Paulsen of Le Center, and Sally (Mike) Eckert of Farmington; grandchildren, Jill, Dani, Matt, Elizabeth, Katy, Paula, Joe, Coley, Josh, Molly, John, Emily, Rachel, and Bobby.
Robert is preceded in death by sons, Timothy, and Dan; brothers, Bud, Melvin, and Pat; sister, Janet.