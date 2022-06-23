Robert Francis Meyer

LE SUEUR — Robert F. Meyer, age 81 of Le Sueur, died on Monday, June 20, 2022, surrounded by his family at Oak Terrace in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, MN, beginning at 4:00 p.m. and concluding with a rosary led by the Knights of Columbus at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Kolden Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. following with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Le Sueur, MN. Luncheon immediately following at St. Anne's School. Interment with full military honors will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN, on July 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
Bob was born on April 14, 1941, to Ardo and Berniece (Kienlen) Meyer and raised in the St. Thomas area. He attended country school near the family farm for a short time and graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1959. He enlisted in the United States Army in the fall of 1960. During his enlistment he served in various locations including Vietnam. Bob married Mary Lou Stresnak on January 6, 1962, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. He was honorably discharged in 1963. After his military service, Bob attended and graduated from St. Cloud Technical and Community College. He later began a long career with Green Giant, Pillsbury and General Mills as a mechanical design engineer. Bob is credited with several US and European patents; some of his most memorable patents are for the self-opening cans and the Toaster Strudel. Bob was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Le Sueur Fire Department and the Le Sueur Flying Club. Bob has a tremendous love for our Lord and treasured his time with his family and friends.
Bob is survived by Mary Lou, his wife of 60 years. Children; Joel Meyer, Waite Park, MN, Monica (Mark) Deutsch, Mound, MN, and Gretchen Pope, Minneapolis, MN. Ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Siblings; Mary (Mike) Kraker, Oak Grove, MN, Terry (Sheryl) Meyer, Greg (Pam) Meyer and Rosemary "Rosie" Goggin all of Le Sueur, MN. Many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
In thinking about my father, his love and commitment to family and his contributions to our community, we are reminded of a line from William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. That line reads, "His life was gentle, and the elements mixed so well in him that nature might stand up and say to all the world, 'This was a man.' "
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.