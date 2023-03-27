Robert Bob Heilman

LE CENTER — Robert "Bob" Louis Heilman, age 71, of Le Center, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31 from 4pm-8pm at Le Center Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Le Center with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Le Center at a later date.

