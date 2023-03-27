Robert Bob Heilman

LE CENTER — Robert "Bob" Louis Heilman, age 71, of Le Center, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31 from 4pm-8pm at Le Center Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Le Center with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Le Center at a later date.
Robert was born on March 10, 1952 to Louis Carlton and Mary "Dodie" (Sieveke) Heilman. He was a graduate of McKinley High School. Robert was united in marriage to Sheryl Ann Miska on October 19, 1974 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Le Center. After graduation, he worked for Hwy Ag of Le Center for about 10 years. From there, he went to the Flour Mill in New Prague until he started his cleaning business, Bob's Building Maintenance in 1988. He also opened a card shop with his friend Denny Christensen called D&B Sports Cards. In 1994 he decided to get out of the cleaning business and started working as a custodian at Le Center Public Schools. After this, he went into the mortgage business for Hearthside Lending in Burnsville where he worked until going to Verizon Wireless in Mankato as a customer service rep. Robert retired on September 27, 2018, to spend time with family, friends and to travel.
Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He loved watching sports, reading, singing, feeding the birds from the patio, and playing cards. It was very rare to not see him sporting apparel from his favorite team, the MN Gophers. He enjoyed decorating for Halloween and passing out candy to 200+ trick or treaters. Christmas decorations were like a contest on our corner and he would always try to outdo some of the neighbors. His annual Christmas letter was a holiday favorite.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sheryl Ann Heilman of Le Center; children, Bill (Joleen) of Le Center, James (Amanda) Heilman of Mankato, Richard Heilman of Le Center, Thomas (Leslie) of Le Center, Brian (Allison) Heilman of Le Center; 12 grandchildren, Nathan, Dylan, Emma, Hailey, Connor, Payson, Parker, Brenna, Lachlynn, Whitley Heilman, Koralie and Ollie Edwards; siblings, Connie (Gary) Johnson of Le Center, David (Tina) Heilman of Rice Lake, WI., and Julie (Rupert) Factor of Le Center.
