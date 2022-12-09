SAINT PETER — Rita Mae Schmahl, age 87 of Saint Peter, Minnesota died on December 7, 2022 at River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter.
She was born on August 25, 1935 in Le Sueur County, Minnesota. She attended St. Anne's School and graduated from Le Sueur High School. She also graduated from commercial college in Mankato. Rita married George Schmahl on January 11, 1969 in Minneapolis. She began her career as a secretary for Cargill, Inc. and, nearly forty years later, retired as the manager of the Cargill Research Farm in Elk River, Minnesota. Rita enjoyed volunteering at the St. Peter Library, was an avid participant at Silver Sneakers, and was an active member of the Church of Saint Peter. She is survived by her many devoted nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2020, her siblings - Georgianna Johnson, Thomas Luskey, Margaret Melia, Anne Huberty Schmidt, Edward Luskey, and George Luskey, as well as two nieces - Margaret Conyers and Kathleen Melia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Le Sueur. Interment will be in the St. Anne's Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Peter Library or St. Anne's Catholic School in Le Sueur.