Richard Robert "Dick" Stoffel

LE SUEUR — Richard "Dick" R. Stoffel, 83, of Le Sueur passed away on February 15, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, February 20, 2023 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m. Visitation, Sunday, February 19, 2023, 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur
Burial, Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors.
Richard by wife Joan; Children; Julie (Mark) Dierling of Forest Lake; Colleen (Bill) Savage of Le Sueur; Carol (Jerry) Gelle of Rogers; Brian Stoffel and his special friend, Katie Conlin of LeSueur; Sharon (Craig) Brekke of Lakeville and Amy (Jason) Hamilton of Olathe, KS; eleven Grandchildren; eight Great-Grandchildren; Sisters; Joanne (Clem) Traxler of Le Center; Germaine (James) McCarthy of Colorado Springs, CO and brothers; Warner and James Stoffel of St. Peter, MN.
He is preceded in death by parents and brothers; Roger and Harvey.
The family is extremely grateful for the caring staff at Ridgeview Home Health and Mayo Hospice Program for the wonderful care they provided Richard, and the heartfelt support they gave the family. Also, we want to thank all of the great health care professionals that were such an important part of his medical team. koldenfuneralhome.com
