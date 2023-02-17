Richard Robert "Dick" Stoffel

LE SUEUR — Richard "Dick" R. Stoffel, 83, of Le Sueur passed away on February 15, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, February 20, 2023 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m. Visitation, Sunday, February 19, 2023, 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur

