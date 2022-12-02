RICHARD RICK PAUTZ

MADISON LAKE — Richard "Rick" Pautz, age 69, of Lake Washington, died peacefully at his home on November 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Caribou Gun Club on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00p.m.

