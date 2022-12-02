MADISON LAKE — Richard "Rick" Pautz, age 69, of Lake Washington, died peacefully at his home on November 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Caribou Gun Club on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00p.m.
Rick was born on February 10, 1953 in St. Peter, MN to Elmer and Mary (Conroy) Pautz. He lived and worked in the LeSueur area for over 50 years. He was a meticulous carpet layer, well-respected and well-liked because he always did his best. He enjoyed working with other tradesmen in the area and always came away with a good story, which he would share with relish. He loved to tell a good story and make people laugh. He enjoyed bowling, snowmobile racing, going to the Henderson Roll-ins, driving in the country to see the wildlife and listening to KCHK especially the Trading Post and TRG Squared.
He loved his family and is survived by his wife, Eileen Wells, 5 children Jennifer Reeves of Florida; Margaret (David) More of LeSueur; Maureen Graff (Shawn Brenke) of Henderson; James Pautz (Tom Roberts) of New York and William Pautz of Mankato; 10 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Maureen Dvorak of St. Peter and Margaret (Jim) Plante of Arkansas; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Delmar in 1992 and Robert in 2017 and his brother-in-law Bill Dvorak in 2022.
