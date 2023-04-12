Patrick O'Meara

LE CENTER — Patrick O'Meara, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10th surrounded by his loving family at his home. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 20th from 3pm-7pm at the Le Center Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 21st at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Military honors provided by the Le Center Area Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Le Center.

