LE CENTER — Patrick O'Meara, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10th surrounded by his loving family at his home. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 20th from 3pm-7pm at the Le Center Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 21st at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Military honors provided by the Le Center Area Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Le Center.
Pat was born April 30, 1940 in Le Center, MN to James Vincent O'Meara and Mary Adeline (Cashin) O'Meara at their family farm in Cordova Township. He was a 1958 graduate from McKinley High School in Le Center. He joined the Navy Reserve during his senior year and then began active duty in St. Los Alamitos, CA with the United States Navy until he was honorably discharged in 1961.
Pat married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Hrdlicka on October 31, 1959 and they were blessed with 60 years of happiness. Through his younger years he was employed by Ideal Creamery, Spores, Brinktons, Bob Selly Construction, Central Telephone, and Gilster Chevrolet. In 1973 he started working as the Deputy Clerk of Le Sueur County before retiring as Court Administrator after 25 years. He proudly served on the Le Center Fire Department for 23 years and was a member of the Le Center American Legion Post 108 and the Knights of Columbus.
Pat's family was most important in his life. He enjoyed time with friends, being at the lake, gardening and life in general. In 2008 Jeanne and Pat were Grand Marshall's in the Le Center St. Patrick Day celebration.
Pat is survived by his children Pam (Dwight) Voit and Colleen (Scott) Stoffel both of Cleveland, Tim (Julie) O'Meara of Naples FL, Peggy (Jeff) Johnson of Kilkenny; brother Lenny (LaVonne) O'Meara of Le Center; sister-in-law Monica O'Meara; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pat is preceded in death by his wife Jeanne; his parents; sisters, Mary and Virginia; brothers JT and Gerald; brother-in-laws Amby Pate, Denny Haggerty, and Gene Stoering.