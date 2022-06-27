Orval Loewe G.

LE SUEUR — Orval Gustav Loewe, age 82 of rural Le Center and Le Sueur, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN, and entered into his eternal home in Heaven. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Lunch after service followed by burial with military honors in the Salem Tyrone Cemetery.
Orval was born on May 20, 1940, to Alfrieda Loewe in Tyrone Township, Le Sueur County. He attended Tyrone Township Country Schools and graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1958. He spent six months in the U.S. Army Reserves and then began farming. He married Delores Mastin on November 30, 1962 at Zion United Church of Christ in Le Sueur. The couple lived and farmed in Tyrone Township for almost 60 years. Orval was active in his church having been confirmed into the Christian faith at the Dresselville Church and later joining Zion United Church of Christ, Le Sueur, serving on various committees and the Church Council, including the position of Treasurer. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Le Sueur Coop Oil Company. He served on the Board of Directors and as Secretary of Central Livestock Association. He was a member of the Dresselville Salem Cemetery Board for many years. Orval enjoyed his time on the farm, planting and harvesting the crops and caring for his livestock, especially the cattle; and he loved spending time with his wife, family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Delores; sister-in-law/brother-in-law Ramona (David) Carlson, Nieces and Nephews: Paul (Diane) Hanson, Dr. Todd (Heidi) Hanson, Dan (Lisa) Carlson, Jane Carlson, Joan (Grant) Johanson and Jill Carlson and many grand- and great grandnieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, parents-in-law Paul and Lillian Mastin, and brother-in-law/sister-in-law Marlyn and Dorothy Hanson.
The family wishes to thank the Le Sueur ambulance crew and emergency room staff and also North Memorial and their ICU staff for the very compassionate care he received by all who attended to him.
