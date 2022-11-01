Norman Roehler

Age 77 of Arlington. Passed away on October 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by Wife Sandy and Parents Esther and Henry Roehler. Survived by his four children, Stacy (Michael) Pahl, Chad (Kim) Roehler, Shawn (Kristine Tullis) Roehler and Kellie (Jim Fiedler) Roehler. Six Grandchildren, Christopher, Mercedes, Dakota, Skyler, Gavin and Garrett. His Sister Darlene (Gary) Knoepke.
Norm was an avid hunter, loved to fish and enjoyed anything outdoors especially when it included spending time barbecuing with his family or picnicking at his park. He had a sense of humor that kept all that knew him smiling. In 1962 Norm enlisted in the Army Reserves with a few good friends. He was in the 452nd infantry out of Winthrop MN.
Special thanks to the Hospice Team at Ridgeview and amazing nurses at The Good Samaritan Society of Waconia for all your care and compassion.
Services will be held on November 13, 2022 at 12:00pm at St. John's Lutheran Church (38597 MN-19, Arlington MN), A Celebration of Life will follow the service at The Arlington Haus Restaurant (147 W Main St. Arlington, MN)
