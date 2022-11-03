Neil C. Schwarz

PHOENIX — Neil Schwarz went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was cared for in his home by his two loving daughters with the aid of Emblem Hospice of AZ during the last few weeks of his life here on earth.
Neil Clarence Schwarz was born October 15, 1940, to Clarence and Edna Schwarz in LeSueur County, MN. Neil proudly served his country at a very early age and joined the Navy on January 14, 1958. He served four years aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier stationed in Guam and Vietnam.
He was married to Juanita May in 1962 (they had two daughters) and lived and worked the farm near his parents in LeSueur County. After his divorce he married Cletis Lee (she had 2 daughters). Neil was a dairy farmer and raised other livestock during his early years in LeSueur County.
In Phoenix, AZ he drove his own belly dump truck for 20 plus years, building many of the roads all over the Phoenix area. He had a very strong faith and spread God's love with his infectious smile and pleasant words every place he went. It would not be uncommon for him to greet strangers and friends with whatever nickname came to mind. He lived at the Desert Shadows RV Park for four years, sweeping the streets just because "it was better than sitting in a chair."
Neil is survived by his two daughters, Susan (Kevin) Miller, and Shannon (Joe) Sir; four grandchildren, Hailey Miller, Holly Miller, Samantha Sir, Zach (Hannah) Sir; one sister, Lorraine (Roger) Just; sister-in-law, Charlotte Schwarz; and several nieces and nephews. He had a very special relationship with a step-granddaughter Holly (Tim) Flory of Phoenix, AZ.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward, WI. There will also be a memorial service on January 16, 2023, at Bellevue Heights Church in Sun City, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Day Respite Program, PO Box 453, Spooner, WI 54801.
