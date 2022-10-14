Naida Lois Harder

LE SUEUR — Naida Lois Harder, age 86 of LeSueur died on October 8, 2022 at Fairview-Southdale Hospital. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sibley Township at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, at Kolden Funeral Home in LeSueur from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Naida Harder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

