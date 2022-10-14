LE SUEUR — Naida Lois Harder, age 86 of LeSueur died on October 8, 2022 at Fairview-Southdale Hospital. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sibley Township at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, at Kolden Funeral Home in LeSueur from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.
Naida was a devoted mother and farmer's wife her entire life. She was born on April 3, 1936 in Northwood, Iowa to Albert and Bertha (Becker) Schilling. Growing up on a farm, near Myrtle MN, her sister Arlyce and cousin Jean attended the 1 room school house across the railroad tracks from their farm, later graduated from Albert Lea High school, and Mankato State University. In an art class from college, Naida created the chalk and water color paintings surrounding her casket. Active in 4-H, she once competed showing sheep and won Grand Champion next to her sister's Reserve placing. At the 4-H Jr. Livestock show at the Minnesota state fair, she met Bill. Bill shared a bag of peanuts with her. July 7, 1957 they married at Bethlehem Lutheran church and made their home near Rush River. Family and friends celebrated 50 years of marriage on 7-7-7.
Naida started teaching 3 and 5th grades until the birth of her first daughter, Joyce. Naida continued to teach Bible School, 5th grade Sunday school, lead county extension programs, and teach sewing skills as a 4-H leader while raising their 4 kids on the farm. She was active in Trinity Lutheran church, a leader in WELCA, helped plan the children's Christmas Eve programs, made pies for ice cream socials, and loved going to other church dinner and social events. Naida was passionate about sewing. She was meticulous, as was her mother, about sewing and was creative with constructing quilts for missions at church. She would laboriously plan every detail of the pattern, fabric, color, design, and fit of the garment. Her closet was filled with clothing she created and "great deals" from the thrift stores. After Naida got her ears pierced, she loved collecting earrings, with over 400, some arriving from around the world from her kid's travels. For a short time she worked at Hartmann's and then later Dueber's department store in Le Sueur. She loved going to fairs and we will honor our parents with a bench at the Minnesota state fair.
In her later life, Naida experienced many "falls" that resulted in broken ribs, arms, vertebrae, hips, and femur bones with her son Neal coming to the rescue. Later, Naida lived at Comfort Residence assistant living and said, "It was just like living in a dorm room, except you didn't have to go to class." She was loved by the people who cared for her and we would often be told, "Your Mother is such a sweet lady."—Of course we always knew that about our Mom. She was the best!
LOVE YOU..................
Naida is survived by her children: Joyce Harder (John Schneider) of New Richmond WI, Janel Metcalf (Brent) of Woodbury MN, Neal Harder (Bobbie) of LeSueur MN, Lee Harder (Lisa) of White Lake MI; Grandsons, Luke and Adam Harder, Travis Schneider; Sister, Arlyce Halvorson (Roger) Albert Lea MN; Sister-in-law Donna Mae Harder LeSueur MN, Marilyn Harder-Brandt St. Paul MN. And many loving nieces and nephews and family.
Naida was preceded in death by her Husband "Bill" (William August Harder) and Brother-in-law Roger Harder.
To plant a tree in memory of Naida Harder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.