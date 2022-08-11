Milton E. Braun

LE CENTER — Milton Ernest Braun, age 90, of Le Center passed away on July 31, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center.
Memorial Service will be on September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m, Zion United Church of Christ, Le Sueur, MN. Military Honors will follow the Memorial service at Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will follow lunch at Mound Cemetery in Le Sueur.
Milton was born October 29, 1931 to George and Francis (Rinkel) Braun. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1949, and was enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952 and was later discharged in 1953.
Milton married Evelyn Vogel on June 21, 1958. Milton spent most of his lifetime farming on the family farm, then became a rural mail carrier in 1983. He enjoyed spending time tinkering in the shop, woodwork, playing cards, and playing with all of his grandkids. He also participated in Pioneer Power.
Milton is survived by his children; Larry (Jody) Braun of Le Center, Sue (Steven) Springer of St. Michael, Grandchildren; Amanda (Jacob) Schoonover, Kayla (Matt) Wills, Travis (Kayla) Braun, James (Kali) Magnuson, and Jessica (Brent) Ficocello, 11 great grandchildren. Sister; Shirley (Charles) Richter, Brother; Nylen (Marsha) Braun. Many other relatives and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his wife Evelyn, parents, both brothers Curt and Fred Braun, and others
