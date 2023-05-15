Michele "Mikki" Schluter

LE SUEUR — Michele "Mikki" Schluter, age 81 of Le Sueur, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester after numerous battles over multiple decades, a fighter to the end. Celebration of her life will take place Sunday, May 28th, 2023 from Noon ~ 4:00 p.m. at the Le Sueur Country Club.

