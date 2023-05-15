LE SUEUR — Michele "Mikki" Schluter, age 81 of Le Sueur, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester after numerous battles over multiple decades, a fighter to the end. Celebration of her life will take place Sunday, May 28th, 2023 from Noon ~ 4:00 p.m. at the Le Sueur Country Club.
Mikki was born on April 17, 1942, to Lloyd and Elenore (Nelson) Philion in Red Lake Falls, MN. She grew up in Red Lake Falls and graduated in 1961 from Layfette High School.
On June 28, 1961, after a six-week romance, she married the love of her life, Cedric Schluter. They made their family as they moved following Cedric's teaching career. A promise to stay settled once the girls started school found them making their forever home in Le Sueur. Mikki went from neighborhood mom to computer programmer, to running the Pro Shop at Le Sueur Country Club, to Who's on Main, to the Canteen at Green Giant before settling back at Le Sueur Country Club in the perfect job in the kitchen. She was a great boss, terrific manager, and wonderful co-worker. Always the cheerleader she loved following the family at school and sporting events whether it was her kids playing, acting, concerts, coaching, her brother's coaching, or her hometown team. It continued with grandchildren and other family members as she tried to never miss a graduation. Family was the most important thing to her, but she also found time to play bridge, golf, bowl, do crossword puzzles, watch game shows, and go to meat raffles (both in town and Texas.) After Cedric retired, she enjoyed spending her winters in Texas with the occasional trip back to see the Minnesota snow.
She is survived by her husband Cedric, daughters Anne (Tom) Ira, Glendale, AZ, Cathy (Boog) Schluter, Le Sueur, MN, and Bobbi (David) Jimenez, Buffalo, MN. Grandchildren AJ (Derek), Timothy, Phillip, Kira (Joel), and Cedric. Great-grandchildren Alix, Derick, and Bella. Brothers Bill, Bob (Sharon), and Steve (Bev) Philion. Brother-in-laws Marc (Sandra) and Rod (Jeanette) Schluter. Bonus son-in-law PJ Walker. Many nieces and nephews, grand and otherwise. She was preceded in death by an infant son David; her parents; in-laws; sister, Sharon, and sister-in-law Karen.
