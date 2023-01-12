Michael Emmett Keenan

LE SUEUR — Michael Emmett "Mike" Keenan age 77 of Le Sueur found his deserved place in heaven on January 11, 2023 at French Meadow Place after living a full and fulfilling life - The Voice of the Valley has found his final score. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday January 21 at 10:30 am at St Anne's Church in Le Sueur. Visitation will be held at Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur Friday January 20, 2023 starting with Knights of Columbus Rosary at 3:45pm, ending at 7pm. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at the Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur from 9:00 a.m. ~ 10:15 a.m. Non-formal attire for both occasions - rep your favorite team in honor of the Voice. Burial with Military Honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Le Sueur, lunch to follow at St. Anne's School.

