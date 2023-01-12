Michael Emmett Keenan

LE SUEUR — Michael Emmett "Mike" Keenan age 77 of Le Sueur found his deserved place in heaven on January 11, 2023 at French Meadow Place after living a full and fulfilling life - The Voice of the Valley has found his final score. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday January 21 at 10:30 am at St Anne's Church in Le Sueur. Visitation will be held at Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur Friday January 20, 2023 starting with Knights of Columbus Rosary at 3:45pm, ending at 7pm. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at the Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur from 9:00 a.m. ~ 10:15 a.m. Non-formal attire for both occasions - rep your favorite team in honor of the Voice. Burial with Military Honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Le Sueur, lunch to follow at St. Anne's School.
Mike was born to Emmett and Irene (Palmer) Keenan on May 25, 1945 in Minneapolis. He graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1963 and first went to the University of Minnesota to catch for their baseball team. After an injury delayed his playing career he was drafted and served as a Supply Sergeant in the US Army with a tour in Vietnam from 1967 to 68. He married Theresia Blaschko on Sept 6, 1969 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. After being discharged from the Army, Mike graduated with a degree in Mathematics from Minnesota State - Mankato in 1973. Mike worked for years at Green Giant then Golden Valley Microwave Foods and General Mills before starting his own business, Keenan Sales and Service in 1988. He finished his career as a Production Manager at Michael Foods in Gaylord, retiring in 2014.
Most remember Mike on the microphone - serving as the Public Address Announcer for Football, Volleyball, Boys and Girls Basketball, Wrestling and Baseball for Le Sueur-Henderson High School from 1976 to 2014. He also worked doing Football, Men's and Women's Basketball and Men's Hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College from 1989-2010 in addition to doing every Babe Ruth, American Legion, Town Team or 35+ baseball game all summer, along with coaching baseball at various levels. Mike served as the President of the Le Sueur Baseball Association from 1980 to 2017 where they hosted three State American Legion Tournaments, two National Regional American Legion Tournaments and served as a third site for one State Amateur Tournament. In 2001, he was presented the Distinguished Service Award from the MNIAAA for his contributions to High School Athletics. In 2009, he was inducted into LSH Wrestling Hall of Fame as a contributor and again in 2012 as a member of the 1963 team. Mike was a contributing member of the Le Sueur American Legion, Le Sueur Rotary, Blue and Gold, Booster Club, Knights of Columbus and was a confirmation teacher at St Anne's. Behind the scenes, Mike wouldn't let a registration fee get in the way of a kid playing ball. He also served as Grand Marshall of the Giant Days Celebration in 2005 while hosting one of three State Legion Tournaments and during the birth of his first grandchild. Word has been received that later this summer, the press box at Bruce Frank Field will be dedicated to him.
Mike is survived by his sons, Pete (Julissa) of Hercules CA; and Andy of Minneapolis; granddaughter Ru and grandson Andre of Hercules CA; brothers Marty (Bonnie) of Wayzata; Tony of Columbia Heights; Emmett (Barb) of St Cloud; sister-in-law Sue Keenan of Corcoran; sister-in-law Jeanne (Tim) Traxler of Le Center; brothers-in-law Bill (Naomi) Blaschko of Cleveland; Denny (Eve) Blaschko and Dick (Joni) both of Le Center; best friend Pat Goggin of Grand Rapids. Mike is also survived by 27 nieces and nephews, 45 great nieces and nephews and 13 great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Terry, his parents, brother Louie, sister-in-law Kathy, great nephew Tyler Grinnell and three siblings that died in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, please give a kid a chance to play ball or buy them a new set of catcher's equipment. "Don't throw the ball if you don't have a play.