Martha Elizabeth Dressel

STILLWATER — Martha Elizabeth Dressel, age 85 of Stillwater, MN (formerly of Belle Plaine and Le Sueur), died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. The memorial service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine, MN. Visitation will be on Friday August 12 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine, and also on Saturday, August 13 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church prior to the memorial service. Lunch will follow the service at church. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a future date for immediate family only.

To send flowers to the family of Martha Dressel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 12
Visitation
Friday, August 12, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Kolden Funeral Home - Belle Plaine
219 N. Willow Street
Belle Plaine, MN 56011
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

