STILLWATER — Martha Elizabeth Dressel, age 85 of Stillwater, MN (formerly of Belle Plaine and Le Sueur), died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. The memorial service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine, MN. Visitation will be on Friday August 12 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine, and also on Saturday, August 13 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church prior to the memorial service. Lunch will follow the service at church. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a future date for immediate family only.
Martha was born on July 6, 1937 to Aloysius and Margaret (Kreutzer) Rausch at St. Joseph's Hospital in Mankato, MN. She grew up in the Gaylord area and graduated from Gaylord High School in 1955. Following that she did secretarial work for Green Giant before she married Melvin Dressel at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette, MN in 1957. The couple lived in Le Sueur at mulitiple residences before finally settling down in the country where they farmed for over 30 years and started Dressel Construction. In addition to raising her four boys, Martha's days were filled with housework, fieldwork, gardening, and bookkeeping. Melvin and Martha later moved to Belle Plaine where they resided for over 22 years. After Melvin's passing she moved to the Lodge at the Lakes of Stillwater in late November of 2021 where she quickly became an active member of that community.
Throughout her life Martha remained very spiritually focused and active in the various Churches of the communities she resided in (Zion U.C.C. in Le Sueur and St. John Lutheran in Belle Plaine). It was quickly evident when you met her that she loved life and was thankful for everyday she got to enjoy it with family and friends. Martha was truly a special lady!
She is survived by her four sons: Dean (Chris) Dressel of Stillwater, MN; Don (Carol) Dressel of Cabot, AR; Dan (Joy) Dressel of Danbury, WI; and Dave (Jessica) Dressel of Lake Elmo, MN. Grandchildren: Joe (Jaimi - partner) Dressel, Mitch (Anna) Dressel, Dietrich (Dani Johnson - fiancée) Dressel, Dylan Dressel, and Sam Dressel. Great Grandchildren: Brynn, Archer, and River Dressel. Step Grandchildren: Dustin (Lisa) Walderns, Ashlee (Kyle) Hennington, Kattie Parker, and Kellie (Chase) Frazee. Step Great Grandchildren: Brody, Aubrey, and Emma Walderns, Aurora and Logan Hennington, Gavin Parker, and Avarie and Kinleigh Frazee. She is also survived by her twin sister Mary (Larry) Culligan of Mendota Heights, MN.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin in 2020, and her siblings Robert Rausch, Shirley Kachelmyer, Rita Alleven, Paul Rausch, Mark Rausch, Kenneth Rausch, Richard Rausch, Luke Rausch, and Patty Rausch.
