LE SUEUR — Marjorie A. Thelemann, age 86 of Le Sueur, died on Saturday morning, April 23, 2022 at Oak Terrace Living Center in Le Sueur. Services will be private.
Marjorie was born on June 2, 1935 to Raymond and Wilhelmina "Minnie" (Schmidthuber) Nuessmeier in Sharon Township, Le Sueur County. She grew up in the Le Sueur area and graduated from Le Sueur High School where she played in the marching band and sang in the choir. She married Alvin Thelemann on May 30, 1953 in Le Sueur. The couple farmed in the Tyrone Township area of Le Sueur County. They moved to Le Sueur in 2007. She was a long time member of Zion United Church of Christ in Le Sueur Margie enjoyed music, life on the farm and time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children; Gail (Jim) Bach of Rogers, MN; Gary (Amy) Thelemann of Le Sueur, MN and Terry (Bob) Holz Thelemann of Waconia, MN. Grandchildren; Jennifer (Scott) von Lehe, Joshua Thelemann and his significant other, Ashley Page; Adam (Elizabeth) Bach and Kaitlyn Bach and her fiancé Robby Richards. Great-grandchildren; Owen and Ellie von Lehe and Elisie and Luke Bach. Brother, Harold (Valores) Nuessmeier of Waseca, MN.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Husband Alvin in 2018 and Sister, Delores "Tootie" Traxler.
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Thelemann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.