Marie A. Miller

ST. PETER, MN — Marie Ann (Beer) Miller, 94 passed away on January 22, 2023. Marie was born in LeCenter MN on February 2, 1928 to Louis and Frances (Tambornino) Beer. Marie grew up on the family farm and graduated high school in LeCenter. Marie married Robert Miller on May 17, 1950 in LeCenter and they made their home in rural St. Peter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments