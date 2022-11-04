LAKE CRYSTAL, MN — Marcille Christine Jensen, age 87, of Lake Crystal, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at The Beacon Assisted Living in Lake Crystal.
Funeral service was held at 10am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at Cornerstone United Methodist Church (980 S. Main Street, Lake Crystal, MN 56055). Prior to the funeral, private graveside service took place at Lake Crystal Cemetery. A recorded version of Marcille's service can be found online at www.mankatomortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, make someone smile by visiting the person you have been thinking about visiting.
Marcille was born July 23, 1935 in Madelia to Roy and Theora (Garis) Jensen. She attended country school for five years then began 6th grade in Lake Crystal. Marcille graduated from Lake Crystal High School in 1953 then attended college in Mankato for 4 years. She accepted a job teaching third grade students at Park Elementary School in Le Sueur. Much later, she retired from teaching to care for her mother. She also began playing piano and organ at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in rural Lake Crystal and accompanied the choir.
Marcille is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marian Jensen; twin sister, Marlys, who died at age 3; special friend, Roger Lammers; and grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
