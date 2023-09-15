Linda (Pearson) O'Malley

ST. PETER — Linda L. O'Malley, 70, of St.Peter died on September 8, 2023. Visitation Monday, October 16, 2023, 4-7 P.M. at Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur. Private burial at Mound Cemetery.

