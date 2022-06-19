Joseph M. "Joe" Driscoll

LE SUEUR — Joseph Michael Driscoll, age 70 of Le Sueur, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 16, 2022, and the world became a little quieter. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Church in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. ~ 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday morning at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. ~ 10:30 a.m. We will then proceed to St. Anne's Church for the 11:00 a.m. Mass. Burial will be at a later time in Calvary Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN.
Joe was born on July 8, 1951 to Joseph and Dolores (Osborne) Driscoll in St. Peter, MN. He went through St. Anne's grade school and graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1969. Joe attended Southwest State University where he played baseball, basketball and football. Joe married Nancy May on August 5, 2000 in Le Sueur, MN. Joe worked various jobs and careers. He had a strong passion for baseball, playing many years with various town teams, and playing in many state championship games. He is a member of the Minnesota State Baseball Hall of fame.
Joe may have been most well known for his zest for life and magnetic personality. He will be missed for his energy, his jokes, his boisterous laugh, and the love we all felt in his presence. He was an amazing friend, husband, father and grandfather. We love you Drisc.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter, Kady (Matt) Mohn, Granddaughter, Jackie Mohn. Siblings; Mary Jo (Dick) Kaisersatt of San Luis Obispo, CA; Ellen (Tom) Brandt of Deerwood, MN; Maggie (Larry) Milam of Le Sueur, MN; Dan (Lani) Driscoll of Le Sueur, MN; Kate (Brian) Johnson of Vancouver, WA and Terese (Kenny) Dull of Iron River, WI. Many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials preferred to Le Sueur Braves Baseball.
