LE CENTER — John "Jack" Roman Miska, age 91 of Le Center passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Carriage House Senior Living in Le Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 AM-11AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow with Father Mike Barsness officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of John Miska as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

