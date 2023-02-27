LE CENTER — John "Jack" Roman Miska, age 91 of Le Center passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Carriage House Senior Living in Le Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 AM-11AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow with Father Mike Barsness officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.
Jack was born on October 1, 1931 to Joseph and Mary (Gostomiczk) Miska in St. Thomas, MN. He attended St. Thomas Country School and Sister School in New Prague. Jack was united in marriage to Barbara Gierdal on November 15, 1952 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lexington, MN. In December of 1952 Jack and Barbara moved to Warren, Michigan, where he worked for Rotary Electric and J & L Steel Mill until 1969, when they and their family returned to Minnesota. Jack owned the Green Lantern Bar from 1969 to 1975 where he was commonly referred to as Johnny Mustache. He also worked for PCI doing road construction from 1972 until 1992 when he retired. His wife, Barbara passed away on March 10, 1982. Jack went on to meet Arlene (Leonard) Zins, they were married on September 7, 1985 and he moved to Nicolet where they lived together for 28 years on Arlene's farm until her passing in January 2013. He remained on the farm until July 2020 when he moved to Le Center.
Jack was a member of the Lexington Sportsman Club. He always had a smile and usually an Ole and Lena joke. He enjoyed playing his concertina, fishing, listening and dancing to polka music, playing cards and going to family gatherings.
Jack is survived by his children, Mike (Judy) Miska of Crooks, SD, Sheryl (Bob) Heilman of Le Center, Joseph (Melissa) Miska of Waterville, MN, Melissa Miska of St. Paul, MN; 18 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Catherine Denzer of Le Sueur, MN, Monica Miller of Port Charlotte, FL, Tony Miska of Bullhead City, AZ and Rosemary Franta of New Prague; Brother-in-law, Chick Battisti of Oklahoma City, OK.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and wife, Arlene; children, John Miska and Mary Miska; parents; siblings Joseph (Sylvia) Miska, Stanley Miska, Theresa Battisti; brothers-in-law, LeRoy Denzer, Fred Miller, Scott Franta.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.lecenterfuneralhome.com.
