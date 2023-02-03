Joan Bardon

LE SUEUR — Joan Sullivan Bardon, age 92 of Le Sueur died on February 1, 2023 peacefully at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 starting with C.C.W. Rosary at 3:45 p.m., then continued 4-8 p.m. It will continue Friday morning at the funeral home. We will then proceed to the church at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Le Sueur at a later date.
Joan was born on December 1, 1930 to Leo and Anastasia (Feeney) Sullivan. She grew up in Le Sueur and graduated in 1949. Joan met Willard Bardon in high school, he a star football player and she a cheerleader, and they were married on August 29, 1953 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Le Sueur.
Joan enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She traveled extensively around the US and Canada with her family when they were young and later to International destinations. She loved a good hand of cards, a fun bingo game and her and Willard's winter home in Goodyear, AZ.
She is survived by her children: Brad (Julie) Bardon, Bruce (Janelle) Bardon, Lori (Al) Steffens, Lisa (Al) Bardon Wivell, Lynn Bardon and Leslie Bardon; along with 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, loving aunts and uncles and her husband, Willard.
Memorials preferred to St. Anne's Catholic Church
