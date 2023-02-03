Joan Bardon

LE SUEUR — Joan Sullivan Bardon, age 92 of Le Sueur died on February 1, 2023 peacefully at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 starting with C.C.W. Rosary at 3:45 p.m., then continued 4-8 p.m. It will continue Friday morning at the funeral home. We will then proceed to the church at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Le Sueur at a later date.

Service information

Feb 9
Rosary
Thursday, February 9, 2023
3:45PM
Kolden Funeral Home - Le Sueur
529 Turril Street
Le Sueur, MN 56058
Feb 9
Visitation
Thursday, February 9, 2023
4:00PM-8:00PM
Kolden Funeral Home - Le Sueur
529 Turril Street
Le Sueur, MN 56058
Feb 10
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 10, 2023
11:00AM
