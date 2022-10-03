Jimmie Allan AT Attenberger

Jim “AT” Attenberger, age 74 of LeCenter and formerly of Kasota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Ridgeview, LeSueur nursing home after a long battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his daughters Susan (Pat) Buesgens of Henderson, Jessica (Mario) Darden of Shakopee, Lisa Brown of Myrtle Beach S.C., and son Mickey Attenberger of Kasota. Brothers Don, Eugene, and Earl Attenberger. Sisters Ione (Bill) Adams, Barb Flowers. Special family friend Michael Sanford. Numerous nieces and nephews and Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father Marvin and Agnus Attenberger and son Patrick Connor.
AT worked as a brick tender on numerous different jobs through the Union and also building fences for a local Fencing company after the St. Peter tornado. In his younger years he enjoyed riding broncs at the local rodeos. In the 1970s, AT along with other family members and local friends would drive cattle to and from the Kasota Prairie every spring and fall.
AT also enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and camping with his buddy Michael Sanford.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Kasota at the Community Center on Sunday November 20th, 2022, from 11-3, with a special service @1pm.
The road goes on forever and the party never ends. Happy Trails!!!!!!!!!!!!!
