Janis Kay LaFond

PRIOR LAKE — Janis Kay LaFond, age 76, of Le Sueur, passed away on September 18, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be September 30, 2022 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 9 a.m.-11a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on October 19, 2022 at 9:00 A.M.

To send flowers to the family of Janis LaFond, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 19
Interment
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
9:00AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
7601 34th Avenue, South
Minneapolis, MN 55450
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

