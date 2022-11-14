James Blaine Gillie

LE SUEUR — James Blaine Gillie, age 80 of Le Sueur, formerly of the Hallock, MN area died on Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at Comfort Residence in Le Sueur, MN. Memorial Mass will be on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Le Sueur. There will be a time to visit from 9:30 a.m. ~ 10:30 a.m. Fr. Chris Shofner will officiate the Mass. Burial will be at a later date in Hallock, MN.

