LE SUEUR — James Blaine Gillie, age 80 of Le Sueur, formerly of the Hallock, MN area died on Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at Comfort Residence in Le Sueur, MN. Memorial Mass will be on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Le Sueur. There will be a time to visit from 9:30 a.m. ~ 10:30 a.m. Fr. Chris Shofner will officiate the Mass. Burial will be at a later date in Hallock, MN.
Jim was born on February 27, 1942 in Hallock, MN to Blaine and Clara (Schulte) Gillie. He grew up in Hallock and graduated from Hallock High School. He spent most of his life as an over-the-road truck driver.
Jim is survived by his children: Cari (Jeff) Wersal of Le Sueur, MN; Blaine (Lori) Gillie of So St. Paul, MN; and sister Sue (Steve) Johnston of Minneapolis, MN, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchidren and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Bonita Anderson and Helen Gillie Moore.
To plant a tree in memory of James Gillie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
