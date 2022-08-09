James Arthur Berg

ARLINGTON — James "Jim" Arthur Berg was born on October 30, 1942, in Willmar, Minnesota. He passed away on July 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Jim graduated from Litchfield High School in Litchfield, MN in 1960. He attended college at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN. In 1969, he married Julienne Traxler of Le Center, MN. Jim worked for National Car Rental before moving to Prior Lake, MN in 1972. He worked for Scott County in Minnesota for 30 years as Chief Financial Officer. He helped develop the first automated accounting system for the county before retiring in 2003. He often said, he was "born to retire." In his free time, Jim coached his sons Jae and Jason in football and baseball. He also loved to golf. Jim and Julie traveled full time in their RV before moving to Arlington, TX in 2009.
Jim is preceded in death by parents Arthur and Violet Berg, formally of Litchfield, MN, and his beloved wife, Julie Traxler Berg.
He is survived by sons Jason Berg and Jae Berg (Maria), and five grandchildren Jared, Logan, Jasmine, Alexis, and Ethan, all of Arlington, Texas.
Memorial service will take place at St. Mary Church starting 11am located at 165 N Waterville Ave, Le Center MN on 08-26-2022 followed with reception at Little Dandy at 1070 E Derrynane St in Le Center.
