James Arthur Berg

ARLINGTON — James "Jim" Arthur Berg was born on October 30, 1942, in Willmar, Minnesota. He passed away on July 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Jim graduated from Litchfield High School in Litchfield, MN in 1960. He attended college at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN. In 1969, he married Julienne Traxler of Le Center, MN. Jim worked for National Car Rental before moving to Prior Lake, MN in 1972. He worked for Scott County in Minnesota for 30 years as Chief Financial Officer. He helped develop the first automated accounting system for the county before retiring in 2003. He often said, he was "born to retire." In his free time, Jim coached his sons Jae and Jason in football and baseball. He also loved to golf. Jim and Julie traveled full time in their RV before moving to Arlington, TX in 2009.

