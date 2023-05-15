ELMORE, MN — George "Steve" Christensen, age 68, of Elmore, formerly of St. Peter, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at his home.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Le Center. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Blue Earth.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the St. Peter Funeral Home in St. Peter and will continue for one hour prior to the church on Friday.
George Steven, the son of George and Marcelyn (Brakke) Christensen, was born on May 6, 1955 in St. Peter. He attended Cleveland High School and South Central Technical College. Steve had many challenges over the years but he always kept a good sense of humor and was always generous and kind to everyone. He loved music, especially singing and playing the guitar, fishing, reading, finding interesting new words in the dictionary to expand his vocabulary, working with electronics, and Star Trek.
He is survived by his mother, Marcy Christensen; sisters, Sharon (Bill) Watts and Shirley (Dan) Nickel; sister in law, Jennifer Christensen; nieces and nephews, Tina Johnson, Aaron (Caitlyn) Nickel, Stephanie Neubert, Timothy Watts, and Sophia Christensen; and 2 great nephews, Arthur and Jesse.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Sandy Johnson; brother, Scott Christensen; and nephew Jeremiah Johnson.
