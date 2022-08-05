Elmer Harry Kukacka

MONTGOMERY — Elmer Harry Kukacka, age 85 of Montgomery passed away at his home on August 4, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9 from 4pm-8pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. Interment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.

