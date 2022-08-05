MONTGOMERY — Elmer Harry Kukacka, age 85 of Montgomery passed away at his home on August 4, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9 from 4pm-8pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. Interment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
Elmer was born on March 9, 1937 in Montgomery on the family farm to Harry and Ludmilla (Brezina) Kukacka. He was a 1955 Montgomery High School graduate. After high school he entered the United States Navy for 6 years.
Elmer was united in marriage to Ruth Deno on September 12, 1959 in Belle Plaine. They lived in Eagan until 1974 when Elmer moved his family to the farm outside of Montgomery. Elmer farmed and worked at Ford Motor Company for 30+ years until his retirement in 1989. In 1990 he and Ruth purchased Montgomery Sweet Shop. He loved gardening and tending to his apple trees, loved playing cards with his family and going to casinos. Elmer and Ruth spent their winters in Texas for many years where he loved going to music jams and flea markets.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Ruth Kukacka of Montgomery; children Bruce Kukacka of Heidelberg, Dale (Denyl) Kukacka of Heidelberg, Victoria (Jay) Tambornino of New Ulm, Roxann (Todd) Schneider of Savage, Linda (Jesse) Ellanson of New Prague, Betty (Mark) Krenik of Madison Lake, Denise (Matt) Krautkremer of Montgomery, Barbara (Tom) Priebe of Savage, and Gail (Brett) Burlage of Independence, Iowa; 23 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Harriet Marek of Lakeville and Jerome (Jeanette) Kukacka of Montgomery; brother-in-law, Francis Kalal.
Elmer is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Eugene Moravec; sister, Elaine Kalal; brother-in-law, John Marek; and sister-in-law, Janet Kukacka.
