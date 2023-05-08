LE CENTER — Edward Peter Germscheid age 87 from Le Center, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at home.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 11 from 4-7 pm and Friday, May 12 from 10-11am. at the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center on Friday, May 12 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Military Honors provided by the Le Center area Veterans Honor Guard.
Ed or Eddie Pete was born in Sharon Township in Le Sueur County MN on November 20, 1935 at the family homestead that was established in the 1870s by his Great-Grandparents. His parents, Ethel (Melchoir) and Peter Germscheid were farmers on the same home place where Ed and his ancestors lived and worked. He and Ruth raised their family there as well. He attended St. Mary's School in Le Center and McKinley High also in Le Center. He graduated in 1953. He joined the US Army in 1954 and was eventually stationed in Hawaii as a communications specialist during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1956 and moved back home where he married Ruth Ann Riebel in St. Henry Church on August 6, 1958. After the sudden death of his father in late 1958, Ed assumed responsibility for the farm and was an active grower, dairy and beef farmer until the early 1990s. He and Ruth raised 6 children (Peter, Mary, James, Paul, Joseph and Pamela). Ed was an active member of his community. He was a leader in many local organizations throughout his life. NFO, AMPI, DHIA, Hiway Ag, LeCenter Public School Board, St. Mary's Knights of Columbus and the St. Mary's Church Board of Trustees are among the organizations in which he held leadership positions. He was also an American Legion, Forrester's and VFW member in Le Center. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, biking and of course his family.
In the 1970s he became a seed dealer for the Golden Harvest Seed Company. As his children left the farm for college, he scaled back his farming operation and eventually became a Regional Sales Manager for the company. In 1990, he and Ruth made the emotional decision to sell the home farm place and they relocated to the company headquarters near Omaha Nebraska. They subsequently moved to Olivia, MN and retired in 1996. He was with J.C. Robinson Seed Company for 12 years. He and Ruth moved back to Le Center and made great memories with friends and family in their familiar hometown.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth of Le Center; his children, Peter and Lisa [Theisen] of Little Falls, Mary Germscheid and Jim [Cashman] of Minneapolis, Jim and Shari [Roessler] of Maple Grove, Paul and Marta [Owen] of Dubai UAE, Joe and Michelle [Perry] of Brooklyn Park, and Pam and Paul [DeMorett] of Waseca; 23 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; his sisters, Sally Braun of Hutchinson and Karen [Ken] Heithoff of Naples, FL.; sisters-in-law, Jo Riebel of Le Sueur and Kay Germscheid of Hutchinson.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Germscheid of Hutchinson; brothers and sister-in-law, Neal Braun of Hutchinson; Rollie Riebel of Le Sueur, and Dolly and Lenny Beer of Le Center.
Rest in Peace Eddie Pete, you were our family rock and we will be forever "a better than average family" (as is our Germscheid family motto coined by you in true MN pride and modesty).
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.lecenterfuneralhome.com.