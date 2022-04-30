LE CENTER — Douglas Alan Traxler, 52, of Le Center, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his home.
A visitation with family present will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Le Center Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Le Center, with a visitation for an hour preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
The oldest of three sons, Doug was born to Gordon and Charolette Traxler on January 24, 1970. Doug worked for 26 years as an appraiser, including 23 years in the Blue Earth County property services department in Mankato, earning accredited status. He was an active member of the Minnesota Association of Assessing Officers (MAAO).
Doug is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Denise, his sons, Marcus, of Mitchell, S.D., and Evan (special friend Jaden), of Le Center, and his parents Gordon and Charolette Traxler, of Le Center; brothers Brian (Heather), of Le Center, and Dan, of Chaska, Minn.; mother- and father-in-law Alvina and Donald Christoffels, of Luverne, Minn.; brothers-in-law Doran (Jean) Christoffels, of Chandler, Minn.; Dean Christoffels, of Houston, Texas; and sister-in-law Darci (Dave) Hampson, of Oak Creek, Wis.; aunt Rita Kunz, of Elysian, Minn., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.