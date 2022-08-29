Dorothy Jane Nelson

CAPE CORAL, FL — Dorothy Jane (Frost) Nelson, age 72, formerly of LeSueur, died on December 8, 2021 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida. She was born on June 9, 1949 in LeSueur to Norman and Theda (Largent) Frost. She graduated from LeSueur High School in 1967. While living in LeSueur, Dorothy worked at Green Giant and the LeSueur Foundry, later moving to the Twin Cities area in 1997. She and her husband Geoff retired to Southwest Florida in 2014. Dorothy enjoyed singing in the church choir, reading, baking and sewing.

