Dorothy Jane Nelson

CAPE CORAL, FL — Dorothy Jane (Frost) Nelson, age 72, formerly of LeSueur, died on December 8, 2021 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida. She was born on June 9, 1949 in LeSueur to Norman and Theda (Largent) Frost. She graduated from LeSueur High School in 1967. While living in LeSueur, Dorothy worked at Green Giant and the LeSueur Foundry, later moving to the Twin Cities area in 1997. She and her husband Geoff retired to Southwest Florida in 2014. Dorothy enjoyed singing in the church choir, reading, baking and sewing.
She is survived by her husband Geoff of North Fort Myers, FL. Son, Perry (Cathy) Wiest and their children of Roseville, MN, and daughter Alison Wiest of Miami, FL.
Brother, Ken Frost of Excelsior, MN and sister Gloria (James) Raymond of Minnetonka, MN
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul Frost.
Memorial services will be September 10, 3:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN. Refreshments will follow the services at Church in the social hall
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.