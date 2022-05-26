LE CENTER — Dorothy Ann Schindler, 91, of Le Center, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Mankato. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31 from 4-7pm at the Le Center Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 1 at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center with Fr. James Stiles, officiating and visitation 2 hours prior at the church. Interment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Le Center.
Dorothy was born on August 7, 1930 in St. Thomas to Cornelius and Dorothy (Connelly) Kilduff. She was a graduate of McKinley High School. Dorothy was united in marriage to Russell James Schindler on June 16, 1951 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in St. Thomas. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center.
Dorothy loved baking and cooking and sharing her goodies with family and friends. She had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her beautiful yard and flowers in the summer. Dorothy especially treasured time spent with family and her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Stephanie Cauley, Thomas (Denise) Schindler, Jayne (Tim) Kelly, Robert (Tammy) Schindler, and Jeffrey (Carolyn) Schindler; grandchildren, Shawn Cauley, Nicholas (Jessica) Cauley, John Schindler (Amanda), Kristopher (Andrea) Kelly, Courtney (Ryan) Nider, Megan (Chris) Harkins, Lauryn Schindler (Jake), Carly (Mason) Montplaisir, Jacob Schindler, Maddie Schindler, and Ryan Schindler; great-grandchildren, Harper and Bennett Cauley, Brayden, Carson and Leighton Kelly, Madden, Hudson and Nolan Nider, Corrie Goodnature and Lane Montplaisir; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Kilduff and Elaine Kilduff.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents, grandchildren, Rachel Schindler and David Schindler; son-in-law, Richard Cauley; siblings, O'brien (Jeanette) Kilduff, Thomas Kilduff, Ray Kilduff, Jay Kilduff, Mary Ruth (Donald) Weldon and Margie (Allie) Prochaska.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.lecenterfuneralhome.com.
