Dick Doherty

LE SUEUR — Dick Doherty, age 88 of LeSueur died on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at French Meadow Place assisted living in LeSueur. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in LeSueur. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, LeSueur, MN. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in LeSueur on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 and will continue Wednesday at the Church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m, prior to the Mass. Following the burial services, lunch will be served at St. Anne's School.

Service information

Apr 5
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
10:30AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
503 N. 4th St.
Le Sueur, MN 56058
Apr 5
Visitation
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Kolden Funeral Home - Le Sueur
529 Turril Street
Le Sueur, MN 56058
