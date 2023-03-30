LE SUEUR — Dick Doherty, age 88 of LeSueur died on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at French Meadow Place assisted living in LeSueur. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in LeSueur. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, LeSueur, MN. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in LeSueur on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 and will continue Wednesday at the Church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m, prior to the Mass. Following the burial services, lunch will be served at St. Anne's School.
Dick was born on April 26, 1934 in Minneapolis to Sam and Lena (Briegel) Doherty. He grew up in Le Sueur, attended St. Anne's School and graduated from Le Sueur High School. He was the manager of the Le Sueur Bowling Alley and during summers he worked at Green Giant. He started working for the Le Sueur Foundry, (LSI) in 1959 until his retirement. He was an avid bowler, played town team baseball and softball. His interests included many sports. He married Theresa Doherty on August 22, 1972. He and Theresa were season ticket holders to St. John's Football and University of Minnesota Hockey. Dick enjoyed walking to the Holiday Store/Station in Le Sueur to meet up with friends for coffee and upon his return home, he treasured Tallie's (his cat) greeting at the door.
Survivors include in-laws, many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa, February 28, 2023 and siblings, James, Francis, Margaret, Mary, Paul and Michael.
Memorials preferred to St. Anne's School, 503 N. 4th St. Le Sueur, MN 56058. Cards, condolences and correspondences may be sent to Marjorie Dettling, 693 Wheaton Ave. Roseville, MN 55113.
