APPLE VALLEY — DeWayne H. Hamlin, age 89 died peacefully on November 30, 2022 in Apple Valley, MN.
He was born on November 22, 1933 in St. Paul, MN to Francis W. and Violet Hamlin. He was married (1956) to the late Virginia C. Hamlin for 57 years. DeWayne served in the United States Army as a Sergeant for 8 years (1954 – 1962). He was assigned a post at the White House from 1954 – 1956 and was recognized numerous times for his service in support of the President of the United States.
DeWayne earned a BS degree from the University of Minnesota in 1960 and began his career at the Minneapolis Rehabilitation Center. In 1965 he took a job as a consultant at the St. Peter State Hospital and moved his family from North St. Paul to LeSueur, MN. In 1968 he was offered a grant to go back to college and pursue his Master’s degree in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling. He earned his Master of Science degree from Mankato State College in 1969. After that he began his career at the Mankato Rehabilitation Center and worked there for 28 years until he retired in 1995. In retirement, he became a resident of Texas and spent his time in Mission, TX with summers in LeSueur.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, five brothers and two grandsons Christopher Hamlin and Jack O’Neill. He is survived by his children Bradley (Cathy) Hamlin, Bill Hamlin, Denise (Ali) Ghomshei, Julie (DeLayne) Nelson and Andrea (John) O’Neill, 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to your local hospice.