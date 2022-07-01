LE SUEUR — DEBORAH KAYE TESCH, age 68 of Le Sueur, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia.
Born in Waseca on November 17, 1953, Deb was the daughter of Stewart and Lila (Brooks) Fell. She attended school in Waseca before beginning her working years. In 1972 Deb married Jerry Tesch in Waseca. She liked crafting and used her abilities in sewing, crocheting, and quilting to create clothing, dolls, stuffed animals, and quilts for those she loved. She also enjoyed playing bingo, watching gameshows and Cash Cab, playing cards, collecting animal keepsakes, and spending time with her friends and family. Years ago she was also very gifted in mathematics and guitar. For the last fifteen years Deb worked in quality control at Truth Hardware in Owatonna where she made many lasting friends.
Deb is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry Tesch of Le Sueur; son, Jeremy (Cynthia Gaylor) Tesch of Mankato; granddaughters, Montana (Robbie) Bigness of Mankato and Taylor Christiansen of Janesville; son-in-law, Todd Christiansen of Janesville, and six siblings. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; a daughter, Amie Christiansen; a son Jason Tesch; and four siblings.
Deborah's family will hold a celebration of her life at a future date to be later announced. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Janesville is assisting the family with arrangements.
