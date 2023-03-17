David J. Powers

ST. PETER — David John Powers, age 81, of Le Sueur, died on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Benedictine Living Center in St. Peter, MN. Memorial Mass will be on Thursday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be at the church starting with a 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN. Lunch to follow at St. Anne's School.
David was born on June 16, 1941 to John (Jack) and Winnifred (O'Malley) Powers in Nicollet County, Minnesota. He grew up in Le Sueur, Minnesota and graduated from Le Sueur High School. He married Brina Snyder of Minneapolis, MN in 1967. The couple lived on a farm near Le Sueur for many years where they raised their two children. David grew up on the family farm and took great joy in farming with his father and brother the majority of his life. He also drove truck for McFarland Truck lines out of Austin, Minnesota in until his retirement. He served the community for many years as a longtime member of the Le Sueur Auxiliary Police.
David was a wonderful husband and father. He had a great sense of humor that his family loved. He greatly enjoyed his retirement with his beloved wife Brina and dachshund Buddie. He was a gentleman with a kind and infectious personality. He was one in a million and will be forever loved and missed.
He is survived by his children Patrick (Molly) Powers of Hudson, WI and Julie Powers of St. Peter, MN. Grandchildren; Tyler (Lilie) Dimmel, Taylor Powers, Benjamin Powers and Amelia Powers. Great-grandson, Cameron Dimmel. Brother, Tom Powers (Carol Kennedy). Brother-In-Law Jerry (Susan) Snyder of Eden Prairie, MN, Sister-in-law, Betty Powers of Le Sueur, MN. Many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Winnifred Powers, his wife Brina Powers and his brother Michael Powers.
