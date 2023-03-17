David J. Powers

ST. PETER — David John Powers, age 81, of Le Sueur, died on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Benedictine Living Center in St. Peter, MN. Memorial Mass will be on Thursday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Church, Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be at the church starting with a 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN. Lunch to follow at St. Anne's School.

