DAVID A SCHEIBER

LE SUEUR — David A. Scheiber, age 58 of Le Sueur died unexpectedly in a drowning accident on the Minnesota River and was found on October 4, 2022. A memorial funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Le Sueur. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Le Sueur. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Koldenfuneralhome.com.

