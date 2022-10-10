LE SUEUR — David A. Scheiber, age 58 of Le Sueur died unexpectedly in a drowning accident on the Minnesota River and was found on October 4, 2022. A memorial funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Le Sueur. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Le Sueur. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Koldenfuneralhome.com.
David was born on October 22, 1963, in Le Sueur to Donald and Anna Mae (Mager) Scheiber. He attended St. Anne's School, graduated from Le Sueur High School, and attended Mankato State University. David worked in the Le Sueur area with local companies and, also operated his own lawn and tree trimming service business. He and his mother loved gardening and maintained a large vegetable garden from which they sold the produce at the Farmer's Market and donated much to the local food shelf. They also raised AKC golden retrievers with the pups finding homes throughout the U.S. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and working at fixing anything that needed fixing, whether for himself or for others. He was a caregiver for his mother in recent years and enjoyed the company of his many dogs. David was a life-long resident of Le Sueur, recently running for city and county office positions.
David is survived by his siblings, Terry (Becky) Scheiber of Savage and Lisa Scheiber Hobday of LeSueur. Aunts Betty Mager of Le Sueur, Sharon Anderson of Henderson, and Leola Martin of Faribault, as well as cousins. Also survived by his canine companion, Solo. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
