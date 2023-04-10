Curtis Douglas Loewe

Curtis Loewe, age 70, of Brooklyn Park, died on April 4, 2023, at St. Therese Nursing Home.
He was born on December 18, 1952, to Edwin and Hilda Loewe of Henderson MN.
Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., visitation 10 – 11:00 a.m. Burial of the cremains will be later at Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur MN. Memorials should be directed to his church.
He married Georgia Goswitz and they had two children Douglas and Jessica. They later divorced.
He married Carol Archer and welcomed her children Kim and Chris along with grandchildren Morgan, Maida, Cecilia and Maxwell.
Curtis graduated from Le Sueur High School and Mankato State University, leading to a political career working for Senator Hubert Humphrey and MN Attorney General Skip Humphrey. He remained active in the DFL party during retirement.
Curtis is survived by his wife, son, daughter and granddaughter Rose, brothers Harley (Connie), Robert (Judith), Edwin (Mary Ellen), sisters Marlyes Latzke (Fred), Jean Hayer (Gary) and sister-in law Judy (Glen) and by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Melford and Glen.
